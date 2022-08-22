© 2022 MTPR
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Spring Orchestra of the Rockies gets creative with their outdoor events

Published August 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
MTPR-Web-Photo-SOTR.jpg
String Orchestra of the Rockies. Photo taken from the SOTR Facebook page.

To preview the upcoming season, the String Orchestra of the Rockies is presenting a free, one-hour concert in Missoula’s Bonner Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 7-8PM. Michael Marsolek sits down with SOTR Artistic Director Maria Larionoff to talk about the event and about the SOTR’s forthcoming concerts.

2022-2023 Concert Season

August 25, 2022: Free concert at Bonner Park, 7-8PM;

October 2, 2022: Kavafian plays Mozart, feat. Ani Kavafian (violin);

November 20, 2022: Scottish Sensation, feat. Lorna McGhee (flute);

February 5, 2023: Beethoven’s “Serioso”; and

April 23, 2023: Neiman and Schumann, Brilliance at the Keyboard, feat. Adam Neiman (piano).

For tickets and more information, head over to the SOTR’s website here.

Michael Marsolek
Michael Marsolek is the program director of Montana Public Radio. He also hosts Tuesday Freeforms and Thursday Morning Classics.
