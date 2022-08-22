Spring Orchestra of the Rockies gets creative with their outdoor events

To preview the upcoming season, the String Orchestra of the Rockies is presenting a free, one-hour concert in Missoula’s Bonner Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 7-8PM. Michael Marsolek sits down with SOTR Artistic Director Maria Larionoff to talk about the event and about the SOTR’s forthcoming concerts.

2022-2023 Concert Season

August 25, 2022: Free concert at Bonner Park, 7-8PM;

October 2, 2022: Kavafian plays Mozart, feat. Ani Kavafian (violin);

November 20, 2022: Scottish Sensation, feat. Lorna McGhee (flute);

February 5, 2023: Beethoven’s “Serioso”; and

April 23, 2023: Neiman and Schumann, Brilliance at the Keyboard, feat. Adam Neiman (piano).

