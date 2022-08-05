Festival Amadeus celebrates fifteen seasons, unveils new name: ‘Mozart and the Modern’

Michael Marsolek chats with the music director and conductor of the Glacier Symphony, John Zoltek about celebrating fifteen seasons of Festival Amadeus, individual concerts that begin August 9th and continue through the 14th in Whitefish at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, and a new name!

Tuesday, August 9: Night Bird and Prague, Orchestra 1

Opening orchestra night featuring erhu virtuoso Song Yun, as well as new works by visiting composers Mark Armanini and Rita Ueda.

Wednesday, August 10: Cultural Crossings, Chamber 1

New music by Andre, Armanini, and Ueda; Chinese erhu, flute, and harp chamber concert featuring Water Dragon Tune, an evocative setting of ancient Chinese nature poems with projections and narrator.

Thursday, August 11: Flute, Harp, and the Clock; Orchestra 2

Mozart’s orchestra masterpiece Concerto for Flute and Harp, Joseph Haydn’s tuneful Symphony No. 101 in D, and the evocative work for strings by Rita Ueda, ice melting... trickling slowly…

Friday, August 12: Due Virtuosi, Chamber 2

Experience works for cello and piano by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and Schumann performed by Robert DeMaine and Peter Takács, acclaimed artists of the highest musical caliber!

Saturday, August 13: Beethoven’s Piano and Schumann, Orchestra 3

The Festival Amadeus Orchestra presents Beethoven’s lyrical Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Peter Takács and Schumann’s final Symphony No. 4.

Sunday, August 14: Festival Finale, Orchestra 4

Robert deMaine is the featured soloist in John Zoltek’s thrilling concerto Through Tamarack and Pine, plus Beethoven’s fateful Symphony No. 5 in C Minor. A dynamic festival finale concert!

For more information about the Glacier Symphony and Festival Amadeus (of Mozart and the Modern), go to their website here.