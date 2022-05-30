Humanities Montana’s Kim Anderson: ‘Gather Round’ toolkits prompt earth-bound conversations in 2022

Gather Round is a limited-edition DIY humanities toolkit from Humanities Montana. The toolkit has everything you need to inspire global discussions about environmental responsibility, community, and nature. Request a toolkit, which includes a copy of Living Nations, Living Words—an anthology of Native American poetry edited by the U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo—and gather around a campfire, dinner table, or drinks to spark a conversation. Join Humanities Montana for both virtual and in-person opportunities:

Jun 2, 2022: Living Nations, Living Words Book Discussion led by M.L. Smoker (online; register here).

Jun 16, 2022: Living Nations, Living Words Book Discussion led by Chris La Tray (online; register here).

July 1, 2022: Gather Round Outdoor Event with Chris La Tray. “We’ll meet near Choteau, on the Rocky Mountain front, and travel up the Teton River Valley to a Métis cemetery, where Chris will lead a creative discussion, considering connection to history and to place.” (Register here.)

July 7, 2022: Gather Round Outdoor Event with Lailani Upham. “Join Lailani and some of her Iron Shield singers, drummers, and story guides at Red Eagle Campground, west of Browning, for an unforgettable adventure.” (Register here.)

—

