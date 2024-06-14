Sam Manno Sam Manno and Streak.

There is no easy way to say this:

On July 6 I will host my last Children’s Corner

You are smart, thoughtful, intelligent. You are relevant and I hear you, I see you and I have listened with my ears and my heart.

Guided by tradition I have attempted to create thoughtful, thought provoking, authentic and entertaining programs that respect you, our community and the planet that we share, building on the foundation created by Terry and Germaine Conrad, Marcia Dunn and Annie Garde.

My addition: a little mischief and a few goats.

At times I had to fight for children’s and young peoples’ programming. Programming that was relevant, smart and inclusive. At times I had to compromise but never compromised you or your abilities and what was … what is right and I never compromised your intellect.

I have opened my heart to this job – programming for “kids of all ages” embracing imperfection in me, in you, and in our world.

“Everything is perfect just as it is.”

If I have done my job well, we part as better human beings and as friends.

In the Tibetan tradition, I will have a cup of tea waiting for your next visit but this time our visit will be at the farm and you will have to get past the goats demanding your attention.

Live simply

Care deeply

Love generously

Speak & act in kindness

Listen to others with all your heart and

Forever be curious

I love you

To honor our time together there are two simple words, “Be Kind” – especially to yourself

If we are kind, I believe, all else will fall into place

With deep gratitude,

Sam.