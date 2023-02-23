© 2023 MTPR
Children's Corner

Join us for an interview with 'Home of the Brave' author Katherine Applegate

By Sam Manno
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST
Katherine Applegate at age 3.
Katherine Applegate
Hello. I am Katherine. I am a writer. It’s not as easy as it looks. It is, however, the best job on the planet.

Join us on the Children’s Corner this Saturday as we conclude our reading our Home of the Brave and host a visit by #1 New York Times best selling author and Newbery Medal-winning author Katherine Applegate.

Noah Stoner from Rattlesnake School will join the conversation along Weston Elser, Maya Schoening and Rowen Stauffer, students from Carla Woehler’s second grade class from Chief Charlo School.

Katherine will also read from her new book The One and Only Ruby, available May 2nd.

Tune in on your radio or online at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25th.

Noah Stoner
Weston Elser, Maya Schoening and Rowen Stauffer
Sam Manno
Sam Manno is a rotating host and producer of the Children's Corner and the Pea Green Boat.
