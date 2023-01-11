Katie Stone from The Children’s Hour will join us live on The Children’s Corner to introduce us to and share excepts from her six-part podcast, A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids.

The podcast begins with 23,000 year old fossilized footprints - some of kids, some of adult humans and some megafauna including a giant sloth. We follow these footprints to the modern day mix of blended cultures that inhabit the Southwest. In our journey we will travel through the native use of this land to the influence of Spanish Colonizers, the 1st American revolution, cannons, sheep, nationalization and the role of the railroad in blending cultures.

Join us! Our journey begins this Saturday at 8 a.m. on The Children’s Corner here on Montana Public Radio.