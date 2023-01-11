© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children's Corner

A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids

By Sam Manno
Published January 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST
An illustration for 'A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids' shows a Native man from the Southwest wearing a vest and headband raising his fist, with a background of smoke behind a church. In the foreground are flames and silhouettes of conquistadors.
The Children's Hour
/
A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids

Katie Stone from The Children’s Hour will join us live on The Children’s Corner to introduce us to and share excepts from her six-part podcast, A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids.

Katie Stone
Katie Stone
Katie Stone

The podcast begins with 23,000 year old fossilized footprints - some of kids, some of adult humans and some megafauna including a giant sloth. We follow these footprints to the modern day mix of blended cultures that inhabit the Southwest. In our journey we will travel through the native use of this land to the influence of Spanish Colonizers, the 1st American revolution, cannons, sheep, nationalization and the role of the railroad in blending cultures.

Join us! Our journey begins this Saturday at 8 a.m. on The Children’s Corner here on Montana Public Radio.

Tags
Children's Corner Katie StoneA Brief History of the American Southwest for Kidskids
Sam Manno
Sam Manno is a rotating host and producer of the Children's Corner and the Pea Green Boat.
See stories by Sam Manno