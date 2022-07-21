© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

I&I: How do we fix social media?

Published July 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT

This week is the July edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which Justin speaks with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month is the last in a three-part mini-series on social media, with a focus on solutions.

In this conversation Justin and Bryce consider the three R’s of transforming the social media landscape, Bryce uses his metaphor of pollution to describe the effects of social media and we hear about the benefits these changes could have on society.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wbR-5pIkWI5unF9EKD4mzu0H-yDACzSC4TAacwUONk4/edit

Tags

A New Angle Incentives & InstinctsBryce Ward
Stay Connected
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle