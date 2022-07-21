I&I: How do we fix social media?

This week is the July edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which Justin speaks with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month is the last in a three-part mini-series on social media, with a focus on solutions.

In this conversation Justin and Bryce consider the three R’s of transforming the social media landscape, Bryce uses his metaphor of pollution to describe the effects of social media and we hear about the benefits these changes could have on society.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wbR-5pIkWI5unF9EKD4mzu0H-yDACzSC4TAacwUONk4/edit

