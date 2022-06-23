-
In this conversation we talk about some of the benefits of social media in politics, the tradeoffs that come with using social media and the effect of constant engagement on our media environment.
This week is our May edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month we talk about social media: What is it doing to us? Can we — and our democracy — survive it?
This week is our April edition of Incentives and Instincts, a monthly series in which I speak with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader issues facing our society. In this conversation we cover cryptocurrency: what is it and what do you need to know about it?
This week is our March edition of Incentives and Instincts, a monthly series in which I speak with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader issues facing our society.
In this episode we are joined by medical ethicist and University of Montana philosophy professor Mark Hanson to discuss the transition to a more normal coexistence with COVID-19 and how we should treat one another during this latest phase of the pandemic.
This week’s episode is our January 2022 edition of Incentives and Instincts — a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.
Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which host Justin Angle speaks with economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. For the month of December, Bryce and Justin are joined by Dr. Sara Rinfret, professor of Public Policy and Administration, and Acting Dean of University of the Montana's Blewett School of Law.
Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which host Justin Angle speaks with economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month, we discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected childhood education: from enrollment to social & emotional learning and the ripple effects yet to come.
Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which host Justin Angle speaks with economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader challenges facing our society. This month the two consider income and wealth inequality. Is it a problem? And if so, what can we do about it?
Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which Justin Angle, marketing professor at the University of Montana College of Business, chats with prominent economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.This month, we tackle the increasing frustration folks are feeling about the rapid changes happening in Montana.