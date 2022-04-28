© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

I&I - Cryptocurrency with Gian Volpicelli

Published April 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT

This week is our April edition of Incentives and Instincts, a monthly series in which I speak with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader issues facing our society.

In this conversation we cover cryptocurrency: what is it and what do you need to know about it? To help answer these questions, we are joined by Gian Volpicelli, senior writer at WIRED and author of Cryptocurrency: How Digital Money Could Transform Finance.

Transcript here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ASHyxspY4S5A4peW_9QPsx-2mWJdPh7x_-ZmjLjApE8/edit?usp=sharing

Tags

A New Angle Bryce WardGian VolpicelliIncentives & Instincts
Stay Connected
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle