I&I - Cryptocurrency with Gian Volpicelli

This week is our April edition of Incentives and Instincts, a monthly series in which I speak with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader issues facing our society.

In this conversation we cover cryptocurrency: what is it and what do you need to know about it? To help answer these questions, we are joined by Gian Volpicelli, senior writer at WIRED and author of Cryptocurrency: How Digital Money Could Transform Finance.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ASHyxspY4S5A4peW_9QPsx-2mWJdPh7x_-ZmjLjApE8/edit?usp=sharing