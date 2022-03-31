© 2022 MTPR
I&I: The Value of Public Media

Published March 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT

This week is our March edition of Incentives and Instincts, a monthly series in which I speak with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader issues facing our society.

It's pledge week here at Montana Public Radio. We're going to talk today about the value of public media to a democratic society: the place it holds in society past and present, how it supports political discourse, and why we should support our local public media.

Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
