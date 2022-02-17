I&I - COVID coexistence with Mark Hanson

This week’s episode is our February 2022 edition of Incentives and Instincts, a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.

In this episode we are joined by medical ethicist and University of Montana philosophy professor Mark Hanson to discuss the transition to a more normal coexistence with COVID-19 and how we should treat one another during this latest phase of the pandemic.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wPVbS7J0WAaGo9hW5_kykHye7TQUp3B8v9Hfhc0VW6k/edit?usp=sharing