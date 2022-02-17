© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

I&I - COVID coexistence with Mark Hanson

Published February 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST

This week’s episode is our February 2022 edition of Incentives and Instincts, a recurring series in which I speak with economist and friend Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.

In this episode we are joined by medical ethicist and University of Montana philosophy professor Mark Hanson to discuss the transition to a more normal coexistence with COVID-19 and how we should treat one another during this latest phase of the pandemic.

Transcript here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wPVbS7J0WAaGo9hW5_kykHye7TQUp3B8v9Hfhc0VW6k/edit?usp=sharing

Tags

A New Angle Bryce WardMark HansonCOVID-19Incentives & Instincts
Stay Connected
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle