I&I - The State of Discontent

Published August 27, 2021 at 7:17 AM MDT

Incentives & Instincts is a monthly series on A New Angle in which Justin Angle, marketing professor at the University of Montana College of Business, chats with prominent economist Bryce Ward about some of the broader issues facing our society.

This month, we tackle the increasing frustration folks are feeling about the rapid changes happening in Montana.

Transcript available here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fBDbKu8cr2iH0mra-4hgvG6IPxsRMMaXbKXVOGaPw0A/edit?usp=sharing

A New Angle Bryce WardIncentives & Instincts
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father.
