NPR has published, as it does annually, “Books We Love,” an interactive online book list and gift guide of NPR staff recommendations. For this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with NPR’s Andrew Limbong—about 2026 reading trends, A.I. in publishing, nostalgia and culpability, and what books top his year-end list.

Also of note: This year’s list also includes a brand-new feature that allows readers to filter the collection by a specific critic or host to view their complete recommendation history, making it simple to follow the favorite reads of their favorite NPR personalities.

About Andrew:

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR’s Arts Desk. He started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered, and was a producer and director for Tell Me More. He is now the host of NPR’s Book of the Day podcast, the author of the NPR Books newsletter, and a frequent host on Life Kit.

From the Books We Love list, and mentioned in this episode, Andrew Limbong recommends:

Brawler: Stories by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books); Groff’s 2015 novel, Fates and Furies, and 2023’s The Vaster Wilds (Riverhead Books)

The Brightness by Chad Harbach (Little, Brown & Company); Harbach’s 2012 novel, The Art of Fielding (Little, Brown & Company), is also mentioned in this conversation

Weird Era: How Pitchfork Changed Music Forever: A Memoir by Ryan Schreiber (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Bored, written and illustrated by Felicita Sala (Neal Porter Books)

Billy and in the Hole, written and illustrated by Jessica Goecke (Flamingo Books)

From the Books We Love list, Lauren Korn recommends:

The Valley of Vengeful Ghosts by Kim Fu (Tin House Books; Zando Projects); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Kim here!

Alan Opts Out by Courtney Maum (Little, Brown & Company); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Courtney here!

Make Believe: On Telling Stories to Children by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Company); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Mac here!

Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi (Alfred A. Knopf)

Bad Words by Rioghnach Robinson (St. Martin’s Press)

The True Confessions of Lady Freeman by Deesha Philyaw (Mariner Books)

Good People by Patmeena Sabit (Crown Publishing)

American Fantasy by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman Books)

Weird Era: How Pitchfork Changed Music Forever: A Memoir by Ryan Schreiber (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Famesick by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House)

Said the Dead by Doireann Ní Ghríofa (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

There’s a Monster in the Lake: The World as a Fantastical Place by Laura Fernández (Graywolf Press)

Bored, written and illustrated by Felicita Sala (Neal Porter Books)

Story Rug, written by Sophie Blackall, illustrated by Phoebe Wahl (Little, Brown & Company)

Lauren is looking forward to, in order of publication date:

The Winter Guest by Sarah Moss (forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux; January 5, 2027)

My Stalkers: Stories by Catherine Lacey (forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux; January 19, 2027)

The Trust Experiments: Rebuilding Connection in a World Designed to Divide Us by Charles Montgomery (forthcoming from North Point Press; January 19, 2027)

Delinquents: Essays by Lisa Wells (forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux; February 16, 2027)

The Trash Collector: Better Living Through Bad Taste by Matthew Strohl (forthcoming from W. W. Norton & Company; February 16, 2027)

Imps! by Gerardo Sámano Córdova (forthcoming from Tin House, Zando Projects; February 23, 2027)

Rocky Mountains Literary Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry, edited by Kamella Cruz, Anne Haven McDonnell, Corrie Williamson (forthcoming from Skipstone; March 1, 2027)

Duckling by Sharma Shields (forthcoming from Henry Holt & Co.; March 2, 2027)

Satellite by Isle McElroy (forthcoming from Viking Books; March 30, 2027)

The Sea: A Love Story by Sophie Blackall (forthcoming from Chronicle Books; April 6, 2027)

Sublimity Canyon by Jules Ohman (forthcoming from The Dial Press; April 20, 2027)

Thank You for Your Suffering: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner (forthcoming from Alfred A. Knopf; April 27, 2027)

Tether by Chia Chia Lin (forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux; May 11, 2027)

Looking for Lucia Berlin: A Biography in Motion by Nina Ellis (forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux; June 15, 2027)

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The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host, producer, and editor.

The Write Question’s 2026-2027 season is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish.

Additional funding for The Write Question comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.