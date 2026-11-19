This week on The Write Question, the first half of host Lauren Korn’s conversation with Academy Award-nominated documentarian and journalist Julian Brave NoiseCat about his memoir, We Survived the Night (Alfred A. Knopf), now available in paperback (Vintage Books, pictured below). The two also talk about his first documentary, Sugarcane (National Geographic, 2024).

This is the first of a two part-conversation and has been edited for time.

Vintage Books

About the book:

Julian Brave NoiseCat’s childhood was rich with culture and contradictions. When his Secwépemc and St’at’imc father, an artist haunted by a turbulent past, abandoned the family, NoiseCat and his non-Native mother were embraced by the urban Native community in Oakland, California, as well as by family on the Canim Lake Indian Reserve in British Columbia. In his father’s absence, NoiseCat immersed himself in Native history and culture to understand the man he seldom saw—his past, his story, where he came from—and, by extension, himself.

Years later, NoiseCat sets out across the continent to correct the erasure, invisibility, and misconceptions surrounding the First Peoples of this land as he develops his voice as a storyteller and artist. Told in the style of a “Coyote Story,” a legend about the trickster forefather of NoiseCat’s people who was revered for his wit and mocked for his tendency to self-destruct, We Survived the Night brings a traditional art form nearly annihilated by colonization back to life on the page. Through a dazzling blend of history and mythology, memoir and reportage, NoiseCat unravels old stories and braids together new ones. He grapples with the erasure of North America’s First Peoples and the trauma that cascades across generations, while illuminating the vital Indigenous cultural, environmental, and political movements reshaping the future. He chronicles the historic ascent of the first Native American cabinet secretary in the United States and the first Indigenous sovereign of Canada; probes the colonial origins and limits of racial ideology and Indian identity through the story of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina; and hauls the golden eggs of an imperiled fish out of the sea alongside the Tlingit of Sitka, Alaska. This is a rewriting and a restoration—of Native history and, more intimately, of family and self, as NoiseCat seeks to reclaim a culture effaced by colonization and reconcile with a father who left. Virtuosic, compelling, and deeply moving, this is at once an intensely personal journey and a searing portrait of Indigenous survival, love, and resurgence.

Just to give you a sense of what Indigeneity can be in the 21st century, sometimes you’re learning about yourself and your own people through the Internet.

National Geographic

About Julian:

Julian Brave NoiseCat is a writer, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, champion powwow dancer, and student of Salish art and history. His writing has appeared in dozens of publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The New Yorker. NoiseCat has been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize and many National Native Media Awards. He was a finalist for the Livingston Award and multiple Canadian National Magazine Awards and was named to the TIME100 Next list in 2021. His first documentary, Sugarcane, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary. Directed alongside Emily Kassie, Sugarcane premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where NoiseCat and Kassie won the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary. NoiseCat is a proud member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq’escen and descendant of the Lil’wat Nation of Mount Currie. We Survived the Night is his first book.

Julian’s father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, a subject of both ‘Sugarcane’ (National Geographic) and ‘We Survived the Night.’

Lauren Korn recommends:

We Survived the Night (Alfred A. Knopf) and Sugarcane (National Geographic, 2024) by Julian Brave NoiseCat

Fire Exit and The Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books; Zando Projects)

Perma Red and The Lost Journals of Sacajewea by Debra Magpie Earling (Milkweed Editions); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Debra here!

There There and Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Vintage Books)

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns (Vintage Books); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Jessica here!

And Then She Fell by Alicia Elliott (Dutton); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Alicia here!

Dog Flowers by Danielle Geller (One World; Penguin Random House); listen to Lauren’s conversation with Danielle here!

Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq (Penguin Random House Canada)

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The Write Question team for this episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer, editor, and sound engineer. This episode is supported by Bookworks of Whitefish, offering new books of all genres, stationery, and puzzles. Open 11AM to 6PM Monday through Saturday. Located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, in the Third & Spokane Building.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss.

Funding for The Write Question comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting this program since 2008.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.