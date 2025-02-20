The colonial legacy of the climate crisis and living beyond the apocalypse in Tao Leigh Goffe’s ‘Dark Laboratory’

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Dr. Tao Leigh Goffe: theorist, interdisciplinary artist, and author of Dark Laboratory: On Columbus, The Caribbean, and the Origins of the Climate Crisis (Doubleday, Penguin Random House). Part memoir, part cultural reportage, and part social study, Dark Laboratory radically transforms how we conceive of Blackness, the natural world, colonialism, and the climate crisis by centering the imagination and play. Dark Laboratory is a new ontology for both the old world and the future world we are all hoping to inhabit.

In 1492, Christopher Columbus arrived on the Caribbean Island of Guanahaní to find an Edenic scene that was soon mythologized. But behind the myth of paradise, the Caribbean and its people would come to pay the price of relentless Western exploitation and abuse. In Dark Laboratory, Goffe embarks on a historical journey to chart the forces that have shaped these islands: the legacy of slavery, indentured labor, and the forced toil of Chinese and enslaved Black people who mined the islands’ bounty—including guano, which, at the time, was more valuable than gold—for the benefit of European powers and at the expense of the islands’ sacred ecologies.

Through the lens of the Caribbean, both guide and warning of the man-made disasters that continue to plague our world, Goffe closely situates the origins of racism and climate catastrophe within a colonial context. And in redressing these twin apocalypses, Dark Laboratory becomes a record of the violence that continues to shape the Caribbean today. But it is also a declaration of hope, offering solutions toward a better future based on knowledge gleaned from island ecosystems, and an impassioned, urgent testament to the human capacity for change and renewal.

Tao Leigh Goffe is a London-born, Black British award-winning writer, theorist, and interdisciplinary artist who grew up between the U.K. and New York. She is the founder and Executive Director of Dark Laboratory, and her research explores Black diasporic intellectual histories, political, and ecological life. She studied English literature at Princeton University before pursuing a PhD at Yale University. She lives and works in Manhattan where she is currently an Associate Professor at Hunter College, CUNY. Dr. Goffe has held academic positions and fellowships at Leiden University in the Netherlands and Princeton University in New Jersey.

