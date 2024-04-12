TWQ Mini: Toni Jensen, UM’s James and Lois Welch Distinguished Visiting Native American Writer, to read at Missoula Art Museum

In this mini episode of The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with author Toni Jensen, author of Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land (Ballantine Books; Penguin Random House).

Toni grew up around guns: As a girl, she learned to shoot birds in rural Iowa with her father, a card-carrying member of the NRA. As an adult, she’s had guns waved in her face near Standing Rock, and felt their silent threat on the concealed-carry campus where she teaches. And she has always known that in this she is not alone. As a Métis woman, she is no stranger to the violence enacted on the bodies of Indigenous women, on Indigenous land, and the ways it is hidden, ignored, forgotten. In Carry, Toni maps her personal experience onto the historical, exploring how history is lived in the body and redefining the language we use to speak about violence in America.

Toni will be giving a reading in collaboration with the University of Montana’s Creative Writing Program on April 12, 2024, at the Missoula Art Museum. The event begins at 5:30PM; doors at 5PM. For more information, go to missoulaartmuseum.org.

Note: This conversation was edited for clarity and time; Lauren’s full conversation with Toni will be posted here shortly.

About Toni:

Toni Jensen’s Carry is a memoir-in-essays about gun violence, land, and Indigenous women’s lives. An NEA Creative Writing Fellowship recipient in 2020, Toni’s essays have appeared in Orion, Catapult and Ecotone. She is also the author of the short story collection From the Hilltop. She is currently the James and Lois Welch Distinguished Visiting Native American Writer at the University of Montana. She is Métis.

