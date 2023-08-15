Encore: Romantic pragmatism, pragmatic romanticism: Claire Boyles’ ‘Site Fidelity’

What is Claire Boyles’ American West? This week, host Lauren Korn returns to her 2021 conversation with the Colorado-based writer. The two cover a vast landscape of topics—each as wide and far-reaching as the region itself. From the shame and sadness of a lively, sustainable farm gone to seed to caregiving as a radical act, this is a conversation everyone must listen to, Site Fidelity (W. W. Norton & Company), winner of a 2022 Whiting Award in Fiction and a book everyone must read.

About Claire:

Claire Boyles is a writer, teacher, and former sustainable farmer. She received her MFA in creative writing from Colorado State University. Her fiction has appeared in Boulevard and the Kenyon Review. She lives in Loveland, Colorado.

Claire Boyles recommends:

Sabrina & Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (One World, Penguin Random House)

Cowboys and East Indians: Stories by Nina McConigley (Curtis Brown Unlimited)

Anything written by Laura Pritchett

Lauren Korn recommends:

Site Fidelity by Claire Boyles (W. W. Norton & Company)

Public Waters: Lessons from Wyoming for the American West by Anne MacKinnon (University of New Mexico Press)

Mountain City by Gregory Martin (North Point Press)

Where the Water Goes: Life and Death Along the Colorado River by David Owen (Riverhead Books)

Great Plains by Ian Frazier (Picador USA)

