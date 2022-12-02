‘Body Grammar’: Jules Ohman imagines joyous, queer futures

This week on The Write Question, Lauren speaks with Jules Ohman about her debut novel, Body Grammar (Vintage Books). Body Grammar tells the story of Lou, a young photographer who, after a tragic hiking accident, finds herself in front of the camera, distracted by the dizzying world of international modeling. As Lou navigates high fashion with endearing naïveté and a physical awkwardness that may make readers cringe, she also stumbles into love. This is a coming-of-age story, of a queer identity a young girl becomes desperate to claim.

About Jules:

Jules Ohman received an MFA from the University of Montana and co-founded the Missoula, Montana, nonprofit Free Verse. She coordinates Literary Arts’ Writers in the Schools program and lives in Portland, Oregon, with her wife.

Jules Ohman recommends:

Black Light by Kimberly King Parsons (Vintage Books)

Funeral for Flaca by Emily Prado (Future Tense Books)

Less by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay Books)

High Ground Coward (University of Iowa Press) and Four in Hand (BOA Editions) by Alicia Mountain

Lauren Korn recommends:

Less (Back Bay Books) and Less is Lost (Little Brown and Company) by Andrew Sean Greer

High Ground Coward (University of Iowa Press) and Four in Hand (BOA Editions) by Alicia Mountain

Aviary by Deirdre McNamer (Milkweed Editions)

Vantage by Taneum Bambrick (American Poetry Review, Copper Canyon Press)

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews (Viking Books)

Heartstopper, a Netflix series

—

The team for this episode of The Write Question included Lauren Korn, host and co-producer; and Chris Moyles, co-producer, editor, and sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by (duh!) Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.