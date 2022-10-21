‘Intimacies, Received’: Taneum Bambrick’s ‘Vantage’ point—on privilege, intimacy, and survival

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn and poet Taneum Bambrick talk about Vantage and Intimacies, Received (Copper Canyon Press), Bambrick’s two collections—about confronting privilege as a writer and speaker and nurturing intimacy within and beyond her poetry. This conversation was produced in partnership with Spokane Public Radio and the 2022 Get Lit! Festival.

About Taneum:

Taneum Bambrick is the author of Intimacies, Received (Copper Canyon Press, Sept 2022) and Vantage, which was selected by Sharon Olds for the 2019 American Poetry Review/Honickman first book award (APR 2019). Her poems and essays appear or are forthcoming in The Nation, The New Yorker, The American Poetry Review, PEN, and elsewhere. She has received a fellowship from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and scholarships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ and Environmental Writers’ Conferences. A 2020 Stegner Fellow at Stanford University, she is a Dornsife Fellow in Creative Writing and Literature at the University of Southern California, and Co-Book Reviews Editor for Pleiades Magazine.

Taneum Bambrick recommends:

Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative by Melissa Febos (Catapult Books)

The work of Dorothy Chan

Thrown in the Throat by Benjamin Garcia (Milkweed Editions); you can

Upend by Claire Meuschke (Noemi Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Vantage and Intimacies, Received by Taneum Bambrick (Copper Canyon Press)

Borderline Fortune by Teresa K. Miller (Penguin Poets, Penguin Random House)

Twice Alive by Forrest Gander (New Directions)

Almost Beauty by Sue Sinclair (Goose Lane Editions)

sulphurtongue by Rebecca Salazar (McClelland & Steward, Penguin Random House Canada)

The Knowing Animals by Emily Skov-Nielsen (Brick Books)

Half-Life of Empathy by Rebecca A. Durham (New Rivers Press)

“The Earth’s Story is Also Our Story, Part One: Grief and Reverence in Poetic Ecologies,” a 2020 Montana Book Festival conversation with Taneum Bambrick and others

