Encore: Watching our mouths: ‘sulphurtongue’ with Rebecca Salazar

This week on The Write Question, we revisit Lauren’s 2021 conversation with Canadian poet, editor, and community organizer Rebecca Salazar, author of sulphurtongue (McClelland & Stewart; Penguin Random House Canada). The two tackle a number of questions: How is synesthesia an organizing principle of poetry? How can poets care for themselves in public spaces? What’s so funny about survival? What Canadian city closely resembles a moonscape? And just what is it about mouths?

About Rebecca:

Rebecca Salazar (she/they) is a writer, editor, and community organizer currently living on the unceded territory of the Wolastoqiyik people. The author of the poetry chapbooks the knife you need to justify the wound (Rahila’s Ghost) and Guzzle (Anstruther Press), Salazar also edits for The Fiddlehead and Plenitude magazines.

Rebecca Salazar recommends:

Belated Bris of the Brainsick by Lucas Crawford (Nightwood Editions)

The Knowing Animals by Emily Skov-Nielsen (Brick Books)

knot body by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch (Metatron Press)

The Only Card in a Deck of Knives by Lauren Turner (Wolsak & Wynn)

Undoing Hours by Selina Boan (Nightwood Editions)

Creeland by Dallas Hunt (Nightwood Editions)

Seven-to-Five by Michael Meagher (Gaspereau Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Guzzle (Anstruther Press) and the knife you need to justify the wound (Rahila’s Ghost) by Rebecca Salazar

All Day I Dream About Sirens by Domenica Martinello (Coach House Books)

The Dyzgraphxstby Canisia Lubrin (McClelland & Stewart, Penguin Random House Canada)

I Become a Delight to My Enemies by Sara Peters (Strange Light, Penguin Random House Canada)

heft by Doyali Islam (McClelland & Stewart, Penguin Random House Canada)

—

This episode of was produced by Peter Hoag and the show’s host, Lauren Korn. Beth Anne Austein engineered the episode.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.

