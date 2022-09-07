Encore: ‘Our National Forests’: Greg M. Peters sees the forest for the trees

This week during The Write Question, Lauren chats with Greg M. Peters, author of Our National Forests: Stories from America’s Most Important Public Lands (Timber Press). This book is many things: environmental, anthropological, and political histories; personal stories of the author’s own experiences in natural spaces; and photographs! Gorgeous photographs! It’s large-scale look at the nearly 200 million acres of designated land in the U.S. called our “national forests” and the people and organizations who have been and are called to protect it. Our National Forests is a compact history of public land and its people in the United States through the lens of its national forest system.

About Greg:

Greg M. Peters is a freelance writer based in Missoula, Montana. Before writing full time as a freelancer, Greg was the director of communications at the National Forest Foundation where, among many other things, he edited the NFF’s magazine Your National Forests. His writing has appeared in National Parks magazine, High Country News, Down East magazine, Big Sky Journal, Outside Bozeman, and Adventure-Journal.

Greg M. Peters recommends:

Names on the Land: A Historical Account of Place-Naming in the United States by George R. Stewart (New York Review Books)

Lauren Korn recommends:

How Forests Think: Toward an Anthropology Beyond the Human by Eduardo Kohn (University of California Press)

Shadows on the Klamath: A Woman in the Woods; White Poplar, Black Locust; and Light on the Devils: Coming of Age on the Klamath—a memoir trilogy by Louise Wagenknecht (Oregon State University Press)

A Sand County Almanac: And Sketches Here and There by Aldo Leopold (Oxford University Press)

The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books)

Was It Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home by Doug Peacock (Patagonia Books)

Four Fifths a Grizzly: A New Perspective on Nature That Just Might Save Us All by Douglas Chadwick (Patagonia Books)

—

The Write Question team is Lauren Korn, host and co-producer; Peter Hoag, co-producer and editor; and Tom Berich, sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.