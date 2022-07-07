Encore: All of Montana is a stage: ‘Shakespeare in Montana’ with Gretchen E. Minton

This week on The Write Question, we revisit Lauren’s conversation with Shakespeare scholar Gretchen E. Minton; the two dive into, well, Shakespeare! The Montana State University professor chats about her newest book, Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer (University of New Mexico Press; winner of the 2020 Montana Book Award and a finalist for the 2021 High Plains Book Award), and about nostalgia, surprise, and climate change.

About Gretchen:

Gretchen E. Minton is a professor in the Department of English at Montana State University in Bozeman. She is also the editor of several books and critical editions, including Timon of Athens and The Revenger's Tragedy.

Gretchen recommends:

Shakespeare in a Divided America, by James Shapiro (Penguin Press)

Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell (Alfred A. Knopf)

Lauren recommends:

“‘…the season of all natures’: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ Global Warming Macbeth” by Gretchen E. Minton, in Shakespeare Bulletin, Fall 2018.

“As You Liken It: Simile in the Forest,” in Back to Nature: The Green and the Real in the Late Renaissance, Robert Watson (University of Pennsylvania Press)

Sense of Place and Sense of Planet: The Environmental Imagination of the Global, by Ursula K. Heise (Oxford University Press)

