Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Arren Kimbel-SannitMontana Free Press
Raised in Arizona, Arren is no stranger to the issues impacting Western states, having a keen interest in the politics of land, transportation and housing. Prior to moving to Montana, Arren was a statehouse reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times and covered agricultural and trade policy for Politico in Washington, D.C. In Montana, he has carved out a niche in shoe-leather heavy muckraking based on public documents and deep sourcing that keeps elected officials uncomfortable and the public better informed.
Republican Senate President Jason Ellsworth says he has ‘not been abusive.’
A Helena woman alleged in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court that the Hamilton Republican physically abused her and threatened her with a firearm during their six-year relationship.