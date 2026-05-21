Briefs: Water compact; Child psych care; SNAP restrictions; New U.S. Marshal; AOC delayed

Briefs: The CSKT water compact has been finalized after years of negotiation. Governor announces $1.2 million investment into child psychiatric care; SNAP restrictions on sugary foods take effect in Montana; Senate confirms Brian Gootkin as Montana's new U.S. Marshal; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez event in Missoula moved to May 28.

CSKT water compact finalized after years of negotiation

Victoria Traxler

The Montana Water Court finalized the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ water compact last week. This final order approves negotiations around water rights decades in the making.

Through the deal, the tribes relinquished thousands of off-reservation water-rights claims in exchange for a nearly $2 billion trust to settle claims and improve the Flathead Irrigation Project.

The U.S Department of Interior approved the agreement in 2021. The finalization of this compact dismisses any remaining objections and codifies the agreement into Montana’s Water Court.

Governor announces $1.2 million investment into child psychiatric care

Aaron Bolton

More Montana kids might be able to get residential psychiatric care in the state. Gov. Greg Gianforte and state health officials announced Monday they’re investing $1.2 million to increase the number of beds for kids. Montana’s two providers split that funding. It comes from a $300 million fund that aimed to rebuild the state’s mental health system.

The state says some of that money has already opened or reopened 52 psychiatric beds for kids. It’s unclear how many beds could be created by this latest round of funding. Nearly 200 children went out of state to get care in 2025.

SNAP restrictions on sugary foods approved in Montana

Aaron Bolton

Montanans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program will no longer be able to buy certain sugary drinks and junk food. Montana is the twenty-third state to make the change, which has been championed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy.

The change will prevent SNAP enrollees from buying prepared deserts, candy, pop and other unhealthy foods. Other items high in sugar like protein bars and fruit juices can still be purchased.

Find more details on the SNAP sugar restrictions .

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez event in Missoula moved to May 28

Austin Amestoy

An upcoming appearance by progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Missoula has been pushed back. The congresswoman is now set to stump for Democratic western U.S. House candidate Sam Forstag on May 28. The event will still be hosted by the Wilma Theater at 5 p.m. Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders have both endorsed Forstag, a former union leader and smokejumper.

Senate confirms Brian Gootkin as Montana's new U.S. Marshal

Austin Amestoy

Montana’s U.S. senators voted to confirm former state corrections department head Brian Gootkin as Montana’s new U.S. Marshal this week. Gootkin was approved alongside a slew of other administrators on a party-line vote, with Republicans in favor of his confirmation and Democrats against it.

Gootkin most recently served as director of the Montana Department of Corrections. He was also sheriff of Gallatin County. As U.S. Marshal for Montana, Gootkin will oversee certain federal law enforcement operations in the Treasure State.