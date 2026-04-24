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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

'Forever chemicals' prompt fish consumption warnings in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:08 PM MDT
A fisherman visible from the next down stands on a boat proudly holding a walleye, showcasing its size. A lake and blue sky are visible in the background.
Ilja Enger-Tsizikov /Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
A fisherman holds a walleye. Stock photo.

Montanans are being told to eat less fish in some areas of the state.

A new report from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality says high levels of PFAS are present in fish in the Fort Peck Reservoir, the East Gallatin River, the Missouri and the Clark Fork, among other locations. The chemicals are man-made and accumulate in water and fish over time.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to health risks like testicular and kidney cancer and immune system problems in children. Researchers found some sampled fish contained thousands of times the level of PFAS considered safe for human consumption.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks updated its fish consumption guide to reflect the data. It now says women and children should not eat large walleye and trout caught at Fort Peck, among other changes.

The state conducted the freshwater fish PFAS study in 2023 and released the report on Thursday. That was two hours before Montana PBS aired an investigation that found Governor Gianforte’s office withheld the release of the report for more than a year. MTPR has not independently confirmed Montana PBS’ reporting, and the governor did not immediately respond to request for comment
Tags
Montana News waterPFASFort PeckGallatin RiverMissouri RiverClark Fork Riverwalleye
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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