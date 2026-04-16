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Montana PBS Reports IMPACT: The rise of tenants unions in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 16, 2026 at 7:46 PM MDT
A group of people march in a protest, holding yellow-and-black signs that read “Tenant Unions” and “Mountain Meadows Tenant Unions.” Several individuals wear orange knit beanies and jackets, and one person in the foreground grips a wooden signpost. A TV graphic overlay reads “MT PBS Reports Impact” and “Montana Renters Organize,” with a “TV-G” rating icon in the corner.
Montana PBS
Montana PBS Reports IMPACT: Montana Renters Organize.

A spike in rent across Montana during the pandemic coincided with the rise of tenants unions in the state. These organizations of renters have sought solutions from property managers for rent hikes and maintenance backlogs, among other issues. Union members say it’s one way to address the nationwide housing crisis.

Montana PBS reporter Matthew Standal joined MTPR’s Austin Amestoy with more.

Matthew’s full story airs on the April 16th episode of Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT at 7 p.m. on Montana PBS and online at montanapbs.org.
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Montana News Housing
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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