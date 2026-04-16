Montana PBS Reports IMPACT: The rise of tenants unions in Montana
A spike in rent across Montana during the pandemic coincided with the rise of tenants unions in the state. These organizations of renters have sought solutions from property managers for rent hikes and maintenance backlogs, among other issues. Union members say it’s one way to address the nationwide housing crisis.
Montana PBS reporter Matthew Standal joined MTPR’s Austin Amestoy with more.
Matthew’s full story airs on the April 16th episode of Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT at 7 p.m. on Montana PBS and online at montanapbs.org.