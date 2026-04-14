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Schools return to levies to address budget shortfalls.

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:12 AM MDT
Montana News

It’s no secret that Montana schools have struggled to pass funding levies over the last few years. But administrators in many districts say they don’t have a choice: if they don’t go to voters, they won’t be fully funded.

That’s because the state pays for roughly 80% of a school’s budget. Whether the remainder is covered is up to voters, who are asked to increase their property taxes to help pay for schools.

It’s a system Helena Public Schools superintendent Rex Weltz calls “cumbersome.” His district is asking voters for help funding its elementary budget and ongoing technology expenses, like software licenses. Weltz says those licenses are essential to modern learning, but aren’t paid for by the state. He hopes that will change someday.

“However, I can’t wait for that day to come, because I’m not sure that it will ever come,” Weltz told MTPR in a phone interview. “And we still have the operational needs of technology.”

Helena voters last year passed a quarter-billion-dollar bond to build a new high school and elementary school. Weltz says he’s immensely grateful — but says none of that money can help cover the annual budget. The message he’s working to get out to voters?

“Bonds are for buildings, and levies are for learning,” Weltz said.

Districts in Kalispell, Missoula, and Butte are also asking voters for help paying for educational expenses next month. School levy elections are set for May 5.
Tags
Montana News Rex WeltzHelena Public Schoolsschool levies
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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