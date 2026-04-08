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Humanities, research key to UM's future, president finalist says

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:21 AM MDT
Jeremiah Shinn
University of Montana
Jeremiah Shinn

The University of Montana’s presidential finalist Jeremiah Shinn is in Missoula this week. Shinn participated in a public forum on campus Monday afternoon.

Jeremiah Shinn told faculty, staff and students Monday that he has tremendous respect for the University of Montana.

“This is a university that has chosen – and it’s a choice – to be both a top tier research university and an undergraduate serving institution.”

Shinn, who’s currently serving as interim president at Boise State University, is in the running to replace former UM President Seth Bodnar. Bodnar resigned earlier this year to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate.

The 49-year-old Shinn fielded a variety of questions during Monday’s forum. The value of a liberal arts education was raised repeatedly.

According to Shinn, the humanities – philosophy, history, language and the performing arts – are in some ways more important now than ever. He says those "cornerstone programs" can be integrated into more career-focused education.

"I see tremendous opportunities for interdisciplinary thinking," Shinn says. "I see tremendous opportunities to integrate things that maybe other universities are not integrating yet. That’s something the University of Montana's uniquely positioned to talk about.”

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education, Clay Christian, says a hiring decision is possible within the next couple of weeks.
Tags
Montana News EducationJeremiah ShinnUniversity of Montana
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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