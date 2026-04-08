Briefs: Iran war strains farmers; Logging project halted; Campaign consultant arrested

Montana’s farmers have been hit particularly hard by the war in Iran. Price increases and market instability are straining producers already under pressure. A federal judge ruled a logging project near Whitefish violated federal environmental laws. A former Montana campaign consultant who pleaded guilty to embezzlement is now in custody.

Iran war brings price spikes, market instability to Montana farmers already under pressure

Victoria Traxler

The war in Iran is impacting more than gas prices. Montana’s farmers have been hit particularly hard. Price increases and market instability are straining producers already under pressure.

Since the war began, prices for farming basics have skyrocketed. The price of gas increased 74 percent . Fertilizer prices followed close behind.

One nitrogen-based fertilizer saw a 50 percent increase in cost since February, and it’s still rising.

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer says what he’s hearing from their members is that they're in trouble.

“I think there'll be less acres planted. I think that there'll be less fertilizer used, which will have impacts on yields," Schweitzer says.

According to data from the USDA, Montana is already losing planted acres this year. Nearly a million fewer acres will be farmed in 2026 compared to 2024. Schweitzer says it's a pivotal time for communities to support their local farms and ranches.

"When you're going to the grocery store, ask for Montana produced food, ask for Montana packaged food," he says.

Logging project near Whitefish halted over Canada lynx protections

Victoria Traxler

A federal judge ruled a logging project near Whitefish violated federal environmental laws.

The Round Star Vegetation Project seeks to treat about 9,000 acres of Flathead National Forest lands. That includes more than 500 acres of clearcutting.

The plan was authorized in 2024, but quickly received pushback from several environmental organizations.

In a lawsuit filed in January, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other plaintiffs argue the project threatens critical habitat for Canada lynx. On March 31, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto agreed. In a 61-page opinion, Desoto ordered the U.S. Forest Service to halt the project unless the plan is amended.

Campaign consultant in custody after violating bail conditions on embezzlement charges

Shaylee Ragar

A former Montana campaign consultant who pleaded guilty to embezzlement is now in custody.

Abbey Lee Cook was initially released from custody ahead of her sentencing hearing in September. But Cook was arrested last week for violating the terms of her release in Missoula. First reported by the Montana State News Bureau, Cook failed to appear for a hearing, wrote a bad check and bought alcohol on a Bahamas cruise.

A federal magistrate judge remanded Cook to jail to await sentencing. Cook owes more than $250,000 in restitution to the Democratic candidates and campaigns she illegally took money from.