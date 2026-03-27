© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week - March 23 - 30
It's our spring pledge week at Montana Public Radio! We're in our first year operating without federal funding, and we need to raise $675,000 this week to stay on track.

You're here because public radio matters to you. Your support matters to public radio. Join us today to keep the news, music and educational programs you rely on available to everyone.

$10/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Missoula unveils 225-home affordable-housing proposal

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM MDT
Site plan graphic titled “Franklin Crossing @ MRL Triangle” showing a proposed residential development layout. The plan includes multiple apartment buildings labeled “LIHTC Apartments,” rows of townhomes, parking areas with about 250 spaces, landscaped areas, and a retention pond. A sidebar lists project details such as total homes, unit types, and affordability levels, while surrounding streets and nearby features are labeled around the perimeter.
Missoula Redevelopment Agency
Site March 2026 plan showing the proposed Franklin Crossing residential development in Missoula, MT.

Crews with heavy machinery have been deconstructing warehouses on the corner of Johnson Street and North Avenue in Missoula for months. When mayor Andrea Davis looks through the temporary chain-link fence, she sees more than piles of reclaimed materials and an empty lot.

“Where we’re standing right now, we would be probably at somebody’s porch,” Davis says, gesturing to the gravel plot.

The mayor is envisioning a multi-year partnership with local housing developers to build 225 homes on the south end of Missoula. The city unveiled the proposed Franklin Crossing development in late March. The project is an unprecedented effort by the city to boost Missoula’s affordable housing — with a lot of moving parts.

“There’s a lot of complexity, there is a lot of risk, but it is not insurmountable, and we have to just keep pressing forward,” Davis says.

Wide view of a fenced construction site with stacks of building materials in the foreground and a sign reading “Construction Area, Authorized Personnel Only.” Beyond the fence, trucks, equipment and low industrial buildings sit on a large gravel lot, with rolling hills and mountains under a partly cloudy sky in the background.
Austin Amestoy
A big concrete pad is all that remains of the Johnson Street warming shelter in Missoula, MT on March 26, 2026. The city closed it in 2025, and is clearing the lot in preparation for an ambitious new housing project.

Montana Rail Link sold the property to the city for a discount in 2017, and city officials have been contemplating the site’s future ever since. It hosted a seasonal homeless shelter during the pandemic to serve the city’s growing need. The city council voted to close the shelter last year after running out of funding.

The new plan is to build nearly 200 rentals for people making between 30% and 70% of Missoula’s median income. Market-rate townhomes available for purchase are also part of the plan.

Davis says funding will come from more than a dozen sources, and that’s if the city’s partners win that funding from the state and elsewhere. The affordable units alone are expected to cost more than $60 million.

If all the dominoes fall into place, Davis hopes the project may break ground in the next few years.
Tags
Montana News HousingMissoula MontanaAngela DavisFranklin Crossing
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information