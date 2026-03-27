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Helena school aide charged with sexual abuse of a student

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:59 PM MDT

Prosecutors charged James Michael Huber of Clancy with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of indecent exposure to a minor, and one count of sexual abuse of children – all felonies.

According to court documents, a Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s deputy responded to CR Anderson Middle School in Helena for a reported sexual assault on March 23. A Helena parent said she had gone through her 12-year-old daughter’s phone and found more than 36,000 messages between the student and Huber. Huber worked as a paraprofessional for Helena Public Schools.

Deputies interviewed the girl, who said Huber had assaulted her multiple times beginning in January. One assault allegedly occurred in a classroom. Huber also allegedly sent the student nude photographs.

In an emailed statement, Helena Public Schools said it is cooperating with law enforcement. Communications specialist Taylor Lassiter said Huber is on unpaid administrative leave and is barred from campus. She added the district is committed to maintaining “the secure, supportive environment that students deserve.”

If convicted, Huber faces decades in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
Tags
Montana News EducationC.R. Anderson Middle SchoolJames Michael HuberHelena Public SchoolsTaylor Lassiter
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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