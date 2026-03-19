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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Farmers Union events aim to build legislative literacy in ag communities

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT
Indoor event space with a projector screen displaying a slide that reads “Montana Farmers Union Legislative Advocacy Training,” over an image of the State Capitol building. A standing banner to the left lists policy priorities such as country-of-origin labeling, local food systems, and antitrust enforcement. The screen is set up on a table with a tripod stand, and the room has overhead lighting and neutral-colored walls.
Victoria Traxler
Montana Farmers Union Legislative Advocacy Training in Dillon, MT on March 18, 2026. Trainings demonstrate how to contact representatives and participate in the legislative session.

At the 4-H Center in Dillon, a handful of locals gathered in hopes of better understanding how to participate in the legislative process.

Montana’s agriculture-based communities like Dillon have been impacted by a number of state and federal policy changes in recent years. Those include property tax shifts and tariffs increasing farming expenses.

Executive Director of Montana Farmers Union Rachel Prevost told attendees it’s imperative to participate in policymaking.

"They need to hear from ranchers and farmers about how certain pieces of legislation are going to impact them, even if you’re outside of their district, " Prevost said.

The events highlight the ways Montanans can identify and contact their local representatives through the state website. They also review ways to participate in the legislative session, like virtually testifying in committee hearings.

Pipestone resident Vanne Mocilac said the training was empowering.

"I guess in my mind, I had built it up to be something really difficult, and it didn't look difficult at all," she said.

Todd Godfrey with Beaverhead County’s Chamber of Commerce said it’s important for state legislators to focus on agriculture in 2027.

"We need to make sure that our farmers and our ranchers have a voice heard, and what an integral part they have, not only currently, but in the history of Montana," Godfrey said.

The 2027 legislative session will kick off next January.
Tags
Montana News agricultureMontana LegislatureMontana Farmers UnionTodd GodfreyRachel Prevost
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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