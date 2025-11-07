© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montanans could face travel disruptions as regional hubs reduce flights

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:53 PM MST
Missoula, Montana airport’s baggage claim on May 15, 2025. A man seen from behind waits in front of an empty baggage carousel. The message on the screen above the carousel says, "Bear with us."
Austin Amestoy
Missoula, Montana airport’s baggage claim on May 15, 2025.

Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Seattle airports are common stops for Montana flights. All of them have been directed to reduce air traffic by as much as 10%, according to the Associated Press.

Missoula Airport Director Brian Ellestad says airports won’t know which flights will be impacted until customers do. But he advises passengers to be prepared for changes.

"Download the airline app. If there are any flight cancellations or reroutes, all the airlines are going to contact you through their normal channels."

Bozeman airport officials say they’re in a similar position. Neither airport expects local outgoing flights to be reduced, but say travelers’ connections or return plans could be impacted.

Both airports have staff working who haven’t been paid in over a month due to the shutdown. Bozeman Airport Director Brian Sprenger says the situation puts the industry in a difficult spot.

"The truth is that air travel is held hostage to, basically, make the federal government do their job."

Air traffic controllers for both airports are private contractors. Officials say those employees are still getting paid. Other furloughed staff receive free meal vouchers for work and are connected with local resources, according to their directors.
Tags
Montana News Brian EllestadBrian Sprenger
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information