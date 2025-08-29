Public comment on proposed Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan closes on Aug. 31

The Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan will guide local governments as the region grows. It recently became available for public review and feedback. The plan includes residents of the Condon-Holland Lake area and those north of Summit Lake.

The plan touches on zoning ordinances, infrastructure upgrades and parameters for economic growth. The last version was written in 1996.

Since then, local officials say the region has changed. Since the 1990s, the number of homes in the area grew by 70 percent.

The newly drafted plan prioritizes maintaining the valley’s rural character by limiting large-scale development. It also addresses water treatment systems, access to public land and prioritizes low-density housing.