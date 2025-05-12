© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana Reps. Zinke, Downing join bipartisan public lands caucus

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:49 AM MDT

Montana Republican U.S. Reps. Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing have joined a new bipartisan caucus dedicated to protecting the country’s public lands. The lawmakers announced the initiative in Washington D.C. on May 7.

Around a third of land in Montana is owned by the federal government, and the Congressional Public Lands Caucus is geared toward discussing and finding consensus on issues affecting public lands across the West. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke spearheaded the initiative with Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat from New Mexico.

"Our public lands is not a Republican or a Democrat issue. It’s an American issue," Zinke said.

Before first-term Rep. Troy Downing was elected to Congress, he served on the Montana Board of Land Commissioners, helping to manage about 5.5 million acres of state public land.

"Just to show how important this is to Montana, you right here have 100 percent of the Montana House delegation standing up for this," Downing said.

Some Republican lawmakers and Trump Administration officials are considering selling or developing some federal public land near urban centers to increase the supply of affordable housing. Zinke, who served as Secretary of the Interior during part of the first Trump Administration, introduced a bill in February aimed at prohibiting the transfer of federal public lands to private entities.

However, lawmakers made clear this caucus wasn’t focusing on any single issue alone, but rather taking a holistic approach to how public land is managed and protected.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentMontana PoliticsRyan ZinkeTroy Downing
Nick Mott
Nick Mott is a reporter and podcast producer based in Livingston, Montana.
See stories by Nick Mott
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information