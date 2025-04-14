Briefs: School lunch aid bill advances; Montana Tech names new chancellor

Lawmakers consider school lunch aid plan

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Montana lawmakers are showing bipartisan support for a plan to eliminate copayments for parents whose students qualify for reduced-price lunches. Schools would have to opt-in to be reimbursed by the state education department for the cost of meals provided to students on the expanded free-lunch plan.

Bill sponsor Rep. Melissa Romano of Helena, a Democrat, argues the plan’s $600,000 price tag is worth the expense. She and public education advocates say eliminating meal copayments will cut down on the time schools spend working as “debt collectors,” hunting down families who already have a hard time paying the bills.

The proposal cleared the House of Representatives with nearly two thirds of members voting in favor.

Montana Tech names new chancellor

Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

Karen Marrongelle starts her tenure as Montana Tech’s latest leader in early August.

Prior to joining the National Science Foundation, Marrongelle was dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Portland State University and a professor of mathematics and statistics.

In a recent press release, Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, said her extensive STEM and research background is a perfect fit for the Butte university.

In that same release, Marrongelle said Butte’s rich culture and the community’s pride in Montana Tech drew her to accept the position.

Tech’s current chancellor, Les Cook, retires at the end of June.