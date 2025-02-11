© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunny K. White sentenced for vehicular homicide in Mika Westwolf death

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:56 AM MST

The convicted killer of a young Indigenous woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Sunny K. White struck and killed 22-year-old Mika Josephine Westwolf with a vehicle as Westwolf was walking along Highway 93 near Arlee in March 2023.

White pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, while charges of child endangerment and drug possession were dropped under a plea deal. During sentencing, White apologized to Westwolf’s family for her actions.

Lake County Judge Molly Owens imposed the maximum sentence possible under the plea deal, saying she did not find White’s explanations for Westwolf’s death “credible.”

After the hearing, Westwolf’s mother, Carissa Heavy Runner, thanked supporters for pushing for justice for her daughter.
Tags
Montana News Sunny WhiteMika Josephine WestwolfMolly OwensCarissa Heavy Runner
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information