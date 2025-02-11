Sunny K. White sentenced for vehicular homicide in Mika Westwolf death

The convicted killer of a young Indigenous woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Sunny K. White struck and killed 22-year-old Mika Josephine Westwolf with a vehicle as Westwolf was walking along Highway 93 near Arlee in March 2023.

White pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, while charges of child endangerment and drug possession were dropped under a plea deal. During sentencing, White apologized to Westwolf’s family for her actions.

Lake County Judge Molly Owens imposed the maximum sentence possible under the plea deal, saying she did not find White’s explanations for Westwolf’s death “credible.”

After the hearing, Westwolf’s mother, Carissa Heavy Runner, thanked supporters for pushing for justice for her daughter.