Missoula police investigating reported gang activity

Missoula police say a shooting incident last weekend involving several juveniles was part of an ongoing dispute between rival gang members.

Nobody was hurt, but at least two people were arrested. The investigation continues and more charges may be pending.

Police say it’s not an isolated incident and they’re investigating several recent cases of gang activity involving young people who claim different gang allegiances. Missoula officials describe local gang activity as an "emerging issue."

Local police urge parents to monitor their children’s social media activity for indications of gang involvement. Those include posts involving gang graffiti, threats of violence or a focus on specific colored clothing or bandanas.

Police say minors involved in gang activity have also gained access to guns, primarily from family members or stolen from vehicles.

The police department is hosting a multi-agency training session on gang activity later this month.