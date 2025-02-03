Chronic Wasting Disease found in 3% of samples collected by Montana FWP

Montana wildlife officials this hunting season completed a record number of tests for Chronic Wasting Disease. Fish, Wildlife and Parks says it tested more than 9,000 samples since the fall, and 3 percent came back positive.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects hoofed animals like elk and deer. It was first detected in Montana in 2017. CWD is not known to transmit to humans. However the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution against eating an animal that’s tested positive.

Fish Wildlife and Parks says testing for CWD helps wildlife managers keep an eye on where the disease is occurring and estimate its prevalence.