Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Chronic Wasting Disease found in 3% of samples collected by Montana FWP

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:59 PM MST

Montana wildlife officials this hunting season completed a record number of tests for Chronic Wasting Disease. Fish, Wildlife and Parks says it tested more than 9,000 samples since the fall, and 3 percent came back positive.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects hoofed animals like elk and deer. It was first detected in Montana in 2017. CWD is not known to transmit to humans. However the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution against eating an animal that’s tested positive.

Fish Wildlife and Parks says testing for CWD helps wildlife managers keep an eye on where the disease is occurring and estimate its prevalence.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
