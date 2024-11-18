Medicare Advantage plans may lower premiums, but come with tradeoffs

It’s open enrollment season for Medicare. Montana providers want seniors to be aware of the rules for plans run by private insurance companies.

Medicare Advantage plans bundle care for a low monthly premium, which can be a good deal for people without chronic health conditions.

While traditional Medicare is accepted virtually everywhere, Advantage plans run their own networks. That can mean fewer choices of doctors and hospitals.

Bob Olsen, President of the Montana Hospital Association, says these insurance companies excessively review care before agreeing to pay.

"The feeling among the hospital community, the physician community, is that they’re being asked to authorize so many items that are initially denied; and then through various appeals processes, they end up approved.”

Even if care is eventually approved, Olsen says the appeals process delays care.

It can also be hard to switch from Advantage plans to traditional Medicare. Patients may not be able to afford their 20 percent share for care under Medicare. Medigap supplemental plans can cover that. But those plans can also deny patients with pre-existing conditions after their first year of eligibility.

Medicare open enrollment lasts through Dec. 7.

