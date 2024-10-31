© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Eagle poacher sentenced to 4 years in prison, $700,000 in restitution

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:15 PM MDT
An undated photo shows what prosecutors say is a pair of golden eagle claws recovered from Travis Branson’s vehicle. Branson pleaded guilty to poaching eagles on the Flathead Reservation.
US Attorney for Montana
/
US Attorney for Montana
An undated photo shows what prosecutors say is a pair of golden eagle claws recovered from Travis Branson’s vehicle. Branson pleaded guilty to poaching eagles on the Flathead Reservation.

Travis John Branson was indicted in December for what prosecutors call a criminal conspiracy to poach thousands of eagles and hawks from the Flathead and sell feathers on the black market.

Branson was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the federal government.

Federal prosecutors said Branson played a lead role in a network that poached and trafficked hundreds of eagles each year from the Flathead since the late 1980s.

The U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, said buyers of black market eagle parts also bore responsibility for Branson’s crimes.

"If there wasn’t a demand for these feathers, claws or other parts of these birds, Mr. Branson, perhaps, would not have been so brazen in his attempts to kill as many birds as he could."

Golden and bald eagles are protected under state and federal law. Taking or transporting feathers is outlawed, except for cultural and religious use by Indigenous nations and tribal members.

Federally recognized tribes can harvest feathers — with a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — from eagles who die naturally on their lands. They can also request parts from the Service’s National Eagle Repository in Colorado. However, wait times for parts from the repository often stretch months, even years.

A study released last year by the U.S. Geological Survey found that illegal shooting is a leading cause of death for eagles in the western U.S.

Laslovich said federal authorities would continue to investigate those involved in Branson’s network.

Load More

Tags
Montana News Environmentbald eaglesgolden eagleswildlifeTravis John BransonJesse Laslovich
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information