© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missoula Rural Fire Department looks to update facilities to industry standards

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM MDT

When the Missoula Rural Fire Department was established over six decades ago, its fire stations were often converted shops or garages.

Industry standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency for fire stations have changed a lot since then.

Missoula Rural Fire Chief Paul Finlay tells MTPR only one of the agency’s five stations currently meets those standards. According to Finlay that means its firefighters are routinely being exposed to diesel fumes from trucks, and work and live near highly toxic firefighting chemicals.

A survey of Missoula Rural Fire’s infrastructure needs is underway and should wrap up by the new year.

Officials will then study the results to determine what steps are needed to not only update MRFD’s facilities, but if those stations are in the best locations to adequately serve a rapidly growing Missoula.
Tags
Montana News Missoula County Rural Fire DepartmentNational Fire Protection AgencyPaul Finlay
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information