Missoula Rural Fire Department looks to update facilities to industry standards

When the Missoula Rural Fire Department was established over six decades ago, its fire stations were often converted shops or garages.

Industry standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency for fire stations have changed a lot since then.

Missoula Rural Fire Chief Paul Finlay tells MTPR only one of the agency’s five stations currently meets those standards. According to Finlay that means its firefighters are routinely being exposed to diesel fumes from trucks, and work and live near highly toxic firefighting chemicals.

A survey of Missoula Rural Fire’s infrastructure needs is underway and should wrap up by the new year.

Officials will then study the results to determine what steps are needed to not only update MRFD’s facilities, but if those stations are in the best locations to adequately serve a rapidly growing Missoula.

