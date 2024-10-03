Flathead County denies permit for state prison pre-release center

The Montana Department of Corrections wants to use a former hotel for a 90-bed pre-release center in Kalispell. The center would provide services to inmates from the Montana State Prison as they transition back into the community.

Flathead residents make up nearly 15% of the state prison population.

Flathead County commissioners approved DOC’s request for a conditional use permit in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. But the county’s board of adjustments had the final say, and declined the permit.

The board said the center would create too much traffic and isn’t appropriate for the zoning area.

DOC will now have to look for another location. State lawmakers last year gave the agency $7.1 million for a pre-release facility in Flathead County. Those who qualify for pre-release are sent to other communities that have facilities, making it harder to return home.