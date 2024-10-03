© 2024 MTPR
Flathead County denies permit for state prison pre-release center

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 3, 2024 at 10:36 AM MDT

The Montana Department of Corrections wants to use a former hotel for a 90-bed pre-release center in Kalispell. The center would provide services to inmates from the Montana State Prison as they transition back into the community.

Flathead residents make up nearly 15% of the state prison population.

Flathead County commissioners approved DOC’s request for a conditional use permit in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. But the county’s board of adjustments had the final say, and declined the permit.

The board said the center would create too much traffic and isn’t appropriate for the zoning area.

DOC will now have to look for another location. State lawmakers last year gave the agency $7.1 million for a pre-release facility in Flathead County. Those who qualify for pre-release are sent to other communities that have facilities, making it harder to return home.
Tags
Montana News Montana Department of CorrectionsMontana State PrisonFlathead County
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
