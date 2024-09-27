Montana VA exceeds its goal for providing housing for homeless vets

The Montana VA says it has exceeded its goal for housing homeless veterans this year.

The VA housed nearly 250 vets through August and expects the number to climb through the end of the year. That’s about 20 vets above its goal.

The VA says nearly all of those veterans have found and kept housing.

Counting unhoused populations is notoriously hard. The exact number of homeless vets in Montana is unknown. An annual national count estimated there were about 175 earlier this year, but the VA’s figures show the count is certainly higher.