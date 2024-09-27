© 2024 MTPR
Montana VA exceeds its goal for providing housing for homeless vets

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

The Montana VA says it has exceeded its goal for housing homeless veterans this year.

The VA housed nearly 250 vets through August and expects the number to climb through the end of the year. That’s about 20 vets above its goal.

The VA says nearly all of those veterans have found and kept housing.

Counting unhoused populations is notoriously hard. The exact number of homeless vets in Montana is unknown. An annual national count estimated there were about 175 earlier this year, but the VA’s figures show the count is certainly higher.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
