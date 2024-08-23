© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Missoula foresters estimate a loss of up to 1,000 trees after July storm

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 23, 2024 at 7:03 PM MDT
Crews in Missoula load tree debris into large trucks after a July 24 storm knocked down trees throughout the city.
Josh Burnham
Crews in Missoula load tree debris into large trucks after a July 24 storm knocked down trees throughout the city.

Missoula’s Urban Forestry Division says it’s examined roughly a quarter of the city’s trees for damage following the storm. So far, it estimates a loss of 600 to 1,000 trees on city land alone. More than 450 have been marked for removal.

Ecosystems Services head Morgan Valliant says the city’s three full-time arborists have been in “triage” mode for weeks.

“We’ve not had a chance to really count the number of trees that came down in that initial event,” Valliant said. “We’re really focused now on just alleviating and getting those hazards out of our public spaces.”

The city has suspended its regular tree pruning and planting programs to focus on storm recovery.

Officials say the loss of tree cover could mean warmer temperatures for residents next summer.

Many trees still have debris trapped in their branches. Officials advise residents to survey their trees for possible hazards and to visit www.missoulaparks.org to request debris pickup.
Tags
Montana News Missoula MontanaweatherMorgan ValiantEnvironment
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information