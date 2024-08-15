Osprey chicks are helping scientists track pollution in the Clark Fork River

MTPR brought you the story of Iris the osprey earlier this summer. Iris is a world-famous bird who’s nested along Missoula’s Clark Fork River for most of her long life. She’s also a longtime participant in research tracking mining pollution in the river. After more than a decade, the latest data on the health of the river is expected soon.

Rob Domenech climbs into a bucket truck near the Clark Fork River and cranes up to an osprey nest built on top of a tall wooden pole.

Domenech, a big net in his hands, prepared to "alien-abduct" three chicks for testing.

Domenech scoops three chicks into a plastic tote. Some ice packs are inside to help keep them cool and reduce stress.

Domenech is the director of Raptor View Research Institute. The organization tests ospreys’ blood in the Missoula area. It’s part of a long-term effort to track the cleanup of mining waste along the polluted Clark Fork River.

When Domenech returns to the ground he’s joined by students and other members of the Montana Osprey Project research team.

University of Montana professor Erick Greene gathers onlookers to learn about the process.

“Crouch down, but sort of keep it quiet to keep the stress down,” Greene said.

Greene explains how sampling blood from osprey chicks helps them understand the river’s pollution.

“Ospreys are at the very top of the aquatic food chain. They’re eating large fish, which are eating smaller fish in general, which are eating smaller fish, which are eating invertebrates and stuff. So, if there’s crud in the system, it amplifies up the food chain.” Greene said.

The osprey project last filed a report in 2011. It revealed details about the source of high amounts of mercury pollution entering the river near Drummond. Greene says the researchers are currently writing the results from their last 15 years of research, which he says will act as a “state of the union” for the Clark Fork.

The first hatchling on this day’s sampling is about the size of a duck. It emerges from the tote, completely quiet, its brown eyes staring at the crowd.

Biologist Brian Busby works the first band around its leg with a pair of pliers. These bands will help identify the birds in the future.

“And, the way that these bands are sized, for all birds, is that, you know, it doesn’t seem to bother them. They can’t, obviously, go over their toes,” Busby said.

Busby hands the chick off to Domenech and works another band onto its leg. Domenech says these chicks will likely leap from the nest for their first flight soon.

“It’s a tough life for these young osprey, because, when it comes time to leave, they leave on their own. They don’t have mom or dad with them,” Domenech said.

Domenech gently lays the chick on the ground, and Busby holds one of its wings outstretched for the blood sample. It’s a quick process, and they repeat it on the second-oldest chick.

In less than half an hour, the researchers finish their work and the ospreys are lifted back into their nest.

Busby says the chicks may be disgruntled and confused, but totally unharmed.

“And then, you know, when we’re done, we leave a little fish up in the nest for them, and that’s a nice little gift for mom, who gets real annoyed. She definitely doesn’t like it, but she tolerates it, and a little fish at the end is a nice gift for her,” Busby said.

“A peace offering,” Amestoy said.

“Exactly,” Busby said.

On a nearby hill, photographer Louis Matteau watches the drop-off.

“One… two… and three,” Matteau said.

Matteau has been to many bandings like this one. He posts photos of the Osprey Project’s more famous members, like Iris and her mate, Finnegan. He’s in it for the same reason as many of the project’s online followers.

“For the love of the birds, you know? And those people love it. All those people, you know, they love it. It’s important, you know? Helps the program,” Matteau said. The bucket truck clears out. The Raptor View Research Institute team plans to hold several more bandings like this one before the chicks along the Clark Fork River spread their wings and set off on their first migration. The team says it will likely submit its latest findings for review in the coming months.