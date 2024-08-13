© 2024 MTPR
A housing development near Frenchtown to build over 400 new residences

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:22 PM MDT
Roof construction
(PD)

Missoula County Commissioners have approved a major subdivision near Frenchtown that is projected to bring over 400 housing units to the area over the next two decades.

Developer Matt Mellott told Missoula Commissioners last week the Grass Valley Gardens subdivision is designed to provide a wide range of housing options; from studio apartments to four-bedroom homes.

“We refer to it as a housing incubator, where you could theoretically get out of high school, get your first apartment and live in the same community, moving houses up and down as you age," Mellott said. "This is not some gated community that is keeping certain people out or only certain types of houses."

The land sits on 187-acres of unused agricultural land just west of Missoula. Developers describe the project as a complete town center built around a 45-acre permaculture farm, featuring over 6 miles of trails. The subdivision will eventually include housing and businesses, including restaurants.

Some who participated in last week’s meeting expressed concern about the project’s impact on existing infrastructure. Project proponents said this kind of development will increase the tax base over the long haul to eventually build out that necessary infrastructure.

A large lot will be reserved for future development options.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
