Butler Creek Fire 70% contained; Critical fire weather Wednesday

Butler Creek Fire — 7 miles northeast of Missoula

The Missoula County Sheriff lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for the Butler Creek Fire on July 23. The blaze had burned a little more than 300 acres and was 70% contained as of Wednesday morning.

InciWeb A map depicting the burn perimeter and containment progress on the Miller Peak Fire as of the morning of July 24.

Miller Peak Fire — 8 miles southwest of Missoula

The number of firefighting personnel working the Miller Peak Fire surged to more than 730 on Wednesday as fire weather remained critical. The blaze had burned more than 2,600 acres and was 25% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said they established a line around the fire’s entire perimeter, with the eastern side of the blaze remaining the most active.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents living between 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road and 7018 Upper Miller Creek Road.

A red flag warning in effect for much of Montana means low humidity, gusty winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation could allow new fires to spark and spread quickly.

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area of the Blacktain Canyon Fire as of the morning of July 24.

Blacktail Canyon Fire — Southeast of Butte

Fire managers reported moderate activity on the Blacktail Canyon Fire Tuesday, though the blaze grew minimally to 80 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Residents in the following areas remain under an evacuation warning, and should be prepared to leave with little notice if fire conditions change:

Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.

Officials say challenging fire weather conditions Wednesday may pose a risk to established fire lines. 160 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Horse Gulch Fire — 5 miles south of York

The Horse Gulch Fire was still listed at 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, with more than 15,000 acres burned.

