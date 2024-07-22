Montanans politician and citizen alike react to Biden stepping down from the Presidential race

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday. He said in a statement the decision is in the best interest of his party and the country.

Montana Democrats thanked President Joe Biden for his work after he announced he won’t seek re-election this year.

Top Democratic officials, including Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, had called for Biden to step aside after a lackluster debate performance. They expressed concerns about his age and mental acuity. Tester said in a statement Sunday that Biden’s decision “is the right thing to do for our country.”

Biden quickly threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the top of the ticket. Tester says he supports an open nomination process.

The Montana Democratic Party said they’re “committed to working hard for our candidates up and down the ballot and winning in November.”

Top Montana Republicans said Biden should resign immediately. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Senate candidate Tim Sheehy said if the president isn’t capable of running for office, he isn’t capable of holding office. Gov. Greg Gianforte questioned his abilities, and said the American people deserve answers from Biden.

Some people on Helena’s walking mall Sunday afternoon had already heard the news, but others were learning of it the first time.

73-year-old Gina Eiger, a Democratic voter, had a mixed reaction.

“It makes me a little heart sick because he has worked so hard,” Eiger said.

However, Eiger says he made the right call.

“It was becoming more and more apparent to the public that he was aging. And I think confidence in him was waning,” Eiger said.

Autumn Bowden is 22 and says she’s politically neutral, but leans Democratic. She says she’s nervous for what comes next.

“I’m curious to see who’s, I mean, if Kamala does end up being the frontrunner for Democrats. And I don’t know. I kind of doubt she’ll get as many votes as Trump will though,” Bowden said.

Bowden says she’d like to see the U.S. elect its first female president, but it seems unlikely. She’s considering voting for a third party candidate.

Patrick Newby is a 64-year-old independent voter.

“I’m very relieved. I thought he was too old the first go around,” Newby said.

Newby says he’s not excited about Harris, but he wants to vote against Trump, who he called a threat to Democracy. Newby says he’s anxious to see who will take Biden’s place.

“Hopefully, the Democrats will pick somebody who isn’t an ideologue – who isn’t way off to the left,” Newby said.

Democrats have a little over three months to rally behind a new candidate before November.