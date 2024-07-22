Evacuations for fire northwest of Missoula; Containment grows on Horse Gulch and Miller Peak

Butler Creek Fire — 7 miles northwest of Missoula

A new wildfire burning just north of Missoula is prompting evacuation orders and warnings. The Butler Creek Fire was first reported early Monday morning and was burning an estimated 220 acres as of 9 a.m. Ground and aerial crews are responding to the blaze, which is 0% contained.

Missoula County A map depicting evacuation order and warning zones for the Butler Creek Fire as of 12:00 p.m. July 22.

The following area is under an evacuation order:



The West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone, including all of Lavelle Creek and residents on the west side of Butler Creek Road

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Christ the King Catholic Church located at 1400 Gerald Ave. in Missoula.

Residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, and should be prepared to leave with little notice if fire conditions change:



The Indreland and Buffalo Speedway zone, including all of Buffalo Speedway and Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway.

Streets accessed off Buffalo Speedway, including:

Kit Lane Karamu Lane Patinella Court Brow Tine Drive



The East Side Butler Creek Zone, including:

Residents on the east side of Butler Creek Road from the intersection of Lavelle Creek Road to Eloise Way on Point Six Road, including Butler View Lane, portions of Butler Ford Road, and Dodd Ranch Road



Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement A map depicting the Blacktail Canyon Fire's burn area as of July 21.

Blacktail Canyon Fire — 4 miles southeast of Butte

A wildfire burning four miles southeast of Butte sparked on July 19 and was burning an estimated 68 acres as of Monday morning. More than 150 personnel are responding to the Blacktail Canyon Fire, which has experienced little growth since it first flared up.

Residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, and should be prepared to leave with little notice if fire conditions change:

Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.

Managers say they are prioritizing protecting structures near the fire, and hotshot crews are working to establish fire lines along the perimeter.

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area of the Miller Peak Fire as of the morning of July 22.

Miller Peak Fire — 8 miles southeast of Missoula

Containment on the Miller Peak Fire grew for the first time over the weekend. Managers reported the 2,481-acre blaze was 10% contained as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Despite active fire behavior fueled by gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity, officials said they were able to limit fire growth on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 600 personnel are working the wildfire, including 19 engine crews, 3 helicopters and 17 hand crews.

An evacuation warning remains in place for residents living between 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road and 7018 Upper Miller Creek Road.

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area and containment of the Horse Gulch Fire as of the morning of July 22.

Horse Gulch Fire — 5 miles south of York

The Horse Gulch Fire burning on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is nearing full containment, officials reported Monday morning. The blaze had burned 15,167 acres and reached 92% containment.

Fire managers said smoke diminishing air quality in the Helena area is largely due to wildfires burning in Canada.

All evacuation warnings for the fire have been lifted.

